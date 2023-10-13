Mallikarjun Kharge chairs CEC meeting to finalise candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others leaders during the Congress Central Election Committee. (Representational image)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday chaired party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to discuss the candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ambika Soni, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and several other leaders were present during the meeting.

The grand old party had earlier announced that it will release the list of candidates after the Pitru-Paksh period.

Most of the candidates name will be sealed after the CEC meeting, a leader said.

Assembly election on all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 17 and the counting of votes is set to take place on December 3.

The CEC had met to discuss candidates for the MP Assembly last week and over 140 seats were discussed.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, discussions were also held to finalise candidates for Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly elections.

Polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases including November 7 and 17 and Telangana will vote on November 30. Counting will take place simultaneously on December 3.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh state services main exam postponed by nearly two months, 13,000 candidates affected