Madhya Pradesh state services main exam postponed by nearly two months, 13,000 candidates affected

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Polling in the state will be held on November 17 and the counting of votes is slated for December 3.

In a significant development, Madhya Pradesh State Services Main Examination 2022 has been postponed by nearly two months in view of upcoming assembly polls in the state. The exams were scheduled to begin on October 30 and continue till November 4, however, now this examination will be held from December 26 to December 31, said the official of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

"After considering the availability of examination centres and security arrangements in view of the announcement of the schedule for the state assembly elections by the Election Commission, we have decided to extend the dates of the State Services Main Examination 2022," MPPSC Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Ravindra Panchbhai told PTI.

13,000 candidates affected

He informed that 13,000 candidates, who were successful in the state services preliminary examination, will appear in the main test. Panchbhai said with the main examination getting pushed ahead, candidates will get more time to prepare for it.

The model code of conduct came into force when the Election Commission announced the schedule for the assembly polls on October 9. Polling in the state will be held on November 17 and the counting of votes is slated for December 3.

Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti lashed out at MP government

Meanwhile, the Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), an organisation of tribal youths, organised a students' convention in the city to protest against the alleged delay in holding the state government's recruitment examinations. "It has become a policy of the state government to first issue advertisements for vacant government posts and later cancel the recruitment process,” JAYS national worker (pracharak) Sahib Singh Kalam said.