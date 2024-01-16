Leopard spotted near TCS and Infosys campuses in Indore; rescue operations underway

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Leopard in the natural habitat of the jungle.

A leopard sighting near the campuses of TCS and Infosys in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has prompted the forest department to launch a rescue operation for the animal. Between 11 am and 12 pm, the leopard was seen in the Super Corridor area, where both the TCS and Infosys campuses are situated. Currently, the forest department's rescue team is searching within the Infosys campus.

Employee caution and safety measures

As a precautionary measure, employees of TCS and Infosys have been advised to refrain from leaving their offices until the rescue operation concludes, to ensure their safety.

Forest department's response

M S Solanki, the Indore divisional forest officer (DFO), stated, "We received information about the leopard sighting near the campuses of TCS and Infosys in the Super Corridor area. We have sent a rescue team, and a search is on for the animal."

TCS and Infosys in Super Corridor area

TCS and Infosys operate special economic zones (SEZs) in the Super Corridor area of Indore, with their campuses adjacent to each other. The ongoing rescue operation aims to safely relocate the leopard from the vicinity of these IT company campuses.

