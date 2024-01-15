Ram temple consecration: Pregnant women in Indore hospital express desire to deliver on Jan 22

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Pregnant women in Indore hospital express desire to deliver on January 22

Several pregnant women want to have their deliveries on January 22 to coincide with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a senior official of a government-run hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday.

"Some 60 pregnant women have requested that their deliveries be carried out on January 22 to coincide with the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The pregnancy terms of these women ends around January 22," said Dr Virendra Rajgir, medical officer-in-charge of the state-run PC Sethi hospital.

The decision on deliveries will, however, be taken keeping in mind the health of the mother and child, which is of utmost importance, Rajgir added. "The doctors have given me a tentative date between January 19 and February 10 but I wish I deliver on January 22. It is when the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated," said Babli (30), a pregnant woman.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO RAED | Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj's Ram Lalla statue selected for installation at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

ALSO READ | Ayodhya: Pran Pratishtha to take place at 12.20 pm on January 22, announces Champat Rai