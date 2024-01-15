Ayodhya: Pran Pratishtha to take place at 12.20 pm on January 22, announces Champat Rai

Follow us on Image Source : ANI General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday announced that Pran Pratishtha (Consecration ceremony) will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22.

While addressing a press conference, Rai said the Pran Pratishtra will start at 12.20 pm and conclude at 2 pm on January 22.

"The religious rituals will begin from January 16, to go on till January 21. On January 22, 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place. The idol for which 'Pran Pratishtha' will be done is expected to be around 150-200kgs. On January 18, the idol will be placed at its position in the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple."

CM Yogi launches 'Divya Ayodhya' mobile app for tourists

As the holy city - Ayodhya - is ready to welcome lakhs of tourists in the wake of the opening of the historic Ram temple, the state government brought a mobile application - Divya Ayodhya - to facilitate visitors. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the app designed to enhance the navigational experience for devotees and tourists visiting Ayodhya. This all-in-one platform addresses various needs, ranging from itinerary planning and exploration of hidden gems to immersing in Ayodhya's cultural richness. It would also help in exploring key landmarks, temples, monasteries, and historical sites, all accompanied by detailed descriptions and timetables.

