Monday, January 15, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Ayodhya: Pran Pratishtha to take place at 12.20 pm on January 22, announces Champat Rai

Ayodhya: Pran Pratishtha to take place at 12.20 pm on January 22, announces Champat Rai

Uttar Pradesh Police installed over 10,000 CCTV cameras and will deploy drones to ensure security in Ayodhya on the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. Anti-drone system has also been installed to take control of any unauthorised drone in the vicinity, the police said.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Ayodhya Updated on: January 15, 2024 15:53 IST
General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra
Image Source : ANI General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday announced that Pran Pratishtha (Consecration ceremony) will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22.

While addressing a press conference, Rai said the Pran Pratishtra will start at 12.20 pm and conclude at 2 pm on January 22. 

"The religious rituals will begin from January 16, to go on till January 21. On January 22, 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place. The idol for which 'Pran Pratishtha' will be done is expected to be around 150-200kgs. On January 18, the idol will be placed at its position in the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple."

CM Yogi launches 'Divya Ayodhya' mobile app for tourists

As the holy city - Ayodhya - is ready to welcome lakhs of tourists in the wake of the opening of the historic Ram temple, the state government brought a mobile application - Divya Ayodhya - to facilitate visitors. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the app designed to enhance the navigational experience for devotees and tourists visiting Ayodhya. This all-in-one platform addresses various needs, ranging from itinerary planning and exploration of hidden gems to immersing in Ayodhya's cultural richness. It would also help in exploring key landmarks, temples, monasteries, and historical sites, all accompanied by detailed descriptions and timetables. 

Also read: Ram Temple inauguration: Rajasthan govt declares January 22 as 'dry day'

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Latest News