Ram Temple inauguration: Rajasthan govt declares January 22 as 'dry day'

Ram Temple inauguration: In light of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22, the Rajasthan government has declared a dry day in the state. Liquor shops and bars will remain closed across the state on the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple.

Ahead of the Ram Temple's grand opening, Ayodhya is being decked up to host the historic event. Several infrastructure projects to upgrade the city in order to accommodate tourists in the coming days. In Uttar Pradesh, the government has ordered to decorate the government buildings, and officials have been asked to make arrangements for fireworks.

List of the states observing 'dry day' on January 22:

Uttar Pradesh: A dry day has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh government on January 22, the day when Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha will take place. According to reports Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered not to allow the sale of liquor in the state on January 22.

Assam: The Assam government has declared January 22 as a 'dry day' to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The decision was among a slew of major resolutions taken during the cabinet meeting held in Guwahati on Sunday. Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Sarma, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, "To commemorate the inauguration of Ram temple, the Assam government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day."

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed district magistrates to designate January 22 as a dry day in the state. Dhami has also directed the distribution of ‘prasad’ in major temples and Gurudwaras on January 22.

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh's government has taken a decision to observe January 22 as a 'dry day' on the occasion of the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the significance of Chhattisgarh being the residence of the maternal grandparents of Lord Ram, noting Chandkhuri as their recognised home. "It is our fortune that Chhattisgarh is the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram, and it is our fortune that the consecration of the Ram temple is going to take place in Ayodhya on January 22," he said.

Consecration ceremony

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

