Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony: Uttarakhand govt declares dry day on January 22

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Artisans create murals to decorate buildings located along the Ram Path ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: The Uttarakhand government has declared a dry day in the state on January 22 when the Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' will take place. The move has come after the Uttar Pradesh government banned the sale of liquor on Ram Temple's consecration ceremony day.

Ahead of the Ram Temple's grand opening, Ayodhya is being decked up to host the historic event. Several infrastructure projects to upgrade the city in order to accommodate tourists in the coming days.

In Uttar Pradesh, the government has ordered to decorate the government buildings, and officials have been asked to make arrangements for fireworks.

Meanwhile, a group of Naga seers of Juna Akhara left for Ayodhya carrying water from the holy rivers of Uttarakhand to offer Ram Lalla during the idol consecration on January 22.

The sacred "kalash" (pot) being carried by the sanyasis is filled with the waters of the holy rivers that originate in Uttarakhand including the Ganga (Gangotri), Yamuna (Yamunotri), Alaknanda, Mandakini, Saryu, Bhagirathi, Ram Ganga, Kali Ganga, Dhauli Ganga and Trijugi Narayan, national general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Hari Giri said.

The group of Naga sanyasis was led by the akhara's international secretary Mahant Mahesh Puri.

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir's first gold gate installed ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. See photo

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir Ceremony Ayodhya: All educational institutions in UP to remain closed on Jan 22