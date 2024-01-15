Mysuru-based Arun Yogiraj's Ram Lalla statue selected for installation at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a significant development, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced the selection of a murti sculpted on Krishna Shila by the acclaimed artist Arun Yogiraj as the Shri Vigraha for Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar. The decision underscores the artistic and cultural significance associated with the creation of this divine representation.

Arun Yogiraj, a renowned sculptor, has contributed to the embodiment of the sacred image on Krishna Shila, which has earned the prestigious distinction of becoming the chosen Vigraha for the revered deity. This announcement holds profound importance in the ongoing developments related to the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra's decision reflects the meticulous selection process and the acknowledgement of artistic excellence in crafting an idol that will symbolise the divine presence of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar in the forthcoming temple.