MP Election Results: Clash erupts between BJP and Congress workers in Shajapur, police lathi charge | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A scuffle erupted between workers of the BJP and Congress amid vote counting in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Amid counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, a clash broke out between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in the state on Sunday. According to the information the incident took place in Shajapur district which comes under Malwa region.

Following the incident, the local police came into action and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse them. A video has also surfaced showing policemen chasing miscreants to shoo them off.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Adequate security arrangements in place

Notably, adequate security arrangements were made at all counting centres in the state. Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel were also deployed to keep watch on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and take them from strong rooms to counting centres, officials said. By and large, the counting of votes was conducted peacefully in the state, they added.

CM Chouhan thanks people

As the BJP headed towards a landslide victory in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked the people of the state and said that there was no anti-incumbency wave in the state. Responding to the latest trends, Chouhan said, "No anti-incumbency wave was there in Madhya Pradesh. There is a pro-incumbency wave in Madhya Pradesh. I thank the people of MP and promise everyone that we will fulfil our guarantees."

Dedicating his win to the Ladli Behnas and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP Chief Minister added, "I dedicate this win to our Ladli Behnas and PM Modi. We will take Madhya Pradesh forward on the path of progress and development."

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election

The BJP seems poised to return to power in the State where it ruled for 20 years, barring a short span in 2018 when Kamal Nath-led Congress party was in power. Elections to the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly was a fight between the BJP and the Congress, which was toppled from power in 2020 with help from Jyotiraditya Scindia who defected to BJP from the Congress.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP enroute to paint state saffron, ahead in over 160 seats