'Madhya Pradesh ke mann mein Modi': BJP's FIRST REACTION after heading towards victory

BJP's FIRST REACTION after heading towards victory in MP

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: As BJP crossed the halfway mark and leads on 133 seats in the state as per official EC trends, Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma said, "We had said 'Madhya Pradesh ke mann mein Modi aur Modi ke mann mein Madhya Pradesh' - people blessed this drive...I am proud that with the work of booth-level workers of the BJP, we are fulfilling the resolution of 51% voting in every booth. I am proud of BJP workers, people have blessed PM Modi..."

Meanwhile, expressing his happiness on the leads, CM Chouhan posted a message on social media and congratulated party leaders. "I am confident that with the blessings of the people and the able leadership of respected PM Modi, the BJP is going to form the government again with full majority. Hearty congratulations to all the candidates of BJP," Chouhan said.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reached CM Chouhan's residence in Bhopal. Both leaders held a closed-door meeting for around 30 minutes, according to sources.

The latest trends showed that the BJP was ahead in 147 seats, Congress in 61 and one each for BSP, GGP and PHJSP.

To form the government in Madhya Pradesh, any party or coalition needs to reach the majority mark in the Legislative Assembly. This mark is half of the total Assembly seats plus one. With 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the majority mark stands at 116.

Earlier, state Home Minister and BJP candidate from Datia, Narottam Mishra had exuded confidence, saying, "BJP will win 125-150 seats. Not only in Madhya Pradesh but the BJP will also form government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh..."