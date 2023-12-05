Tuesday, December 05, 2023
     
  4. 'My aim not the CM chair, but...': Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan in March launched the Ladli Behna scheme, which provides eligible women Rs 1,250 monthly financial assistance, and later promised to gradually hike the amount to Rs 3,000. This scheme is said to be the game changer for the elections.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Image Source : PTI Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday emphasised that the CM chair was never his aim.  The longest-serving BJP chief minister and popularly known as mama (maternal uncle) and 'paon-paon wale bhaiya' (foot soldier), Shivraj Singh Chouhan has emerged as the hero of his party’s stunning victory with 163 seats in the state assembly elections.

The 64-year-old politician sought to turn the tables in BJP's favour in Madhya Pradesh by launching a game-changer scheme like 'Ladli Behna' to beat anti-incumbency, though his party had refrained from projecting him as the CM face in last month’s assembly elections.

  
When asked about the CM pick by the party, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, " I won't be going to Delhi. Tomorrow, I will go to Chhindwara where we were not able to win all the 7 seats of Vidhan Sabha. I have only one resolution, BJP should win MP's all 29 seats (in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

The BJP did not announce its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the November 17 elections, so there is no clarity as of now on whether Chouhan will continue or will be replaced by someone else or one of the Union ministers the party fielded for the assembly polls.

Other CM probable candidates in the state are Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kailash Vijayvargiya. 

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: BJP bags 49 per cent vote share, Congress gets 40 per cent

Key schemes including women-centric 'Ladli Behna' that worked in Shivraj Singh's favour in MP

Who will be the Chief Minister of MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana? Probable names here

