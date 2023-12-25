Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion today, eyes on top MP BJP leaders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

The new Madhya Pradesh Cabinet will be expanded today (Monday). The preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are in the last round at Raj Bhawan. MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet will take place at 3:30 pm on Monday.

The sources said 15-18 ministers are likely to be inducted into the Yadav's team.

He announced the expansion of his Cabinet after meeting BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

He, however, did not provide details of the number of inductees in the council of ministers.

The MP cabinet headed by Yadav has two deputy chief ministers- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.

MP may have maximum 35 ministers

The state, which has 230 MLAs, may have the maximum strength of the Council of ministers 35, including the CM.

"After clinching a landslide victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our double engine government will move ahead under his leadership and that of JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah," the chief minister said.

Yadav took oath as chief minister on December 13 along with Shukla and Devda who were sworn in as Deputy CMs. In the assembly elections held last month, the BJP won 163 seats and Congress 66.

(With PTI inputs)