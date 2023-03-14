Follow us on Image Source : ANI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Madhya Pradesh: Boy falls into borewell in Vidisha district; NDRF, SDRF join rescue operation

Madhya Pradesh: A 7-year-old boy fell into a 60-feet deep borewell in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh while playing. The boy is stuck at a depth of 43-feet and an operation is underway to rescue the child. An official informed that a parallel pit is being dug with the help of earthmovers to pull out the child.

Boy slipped into a narrow hole while playing

The boy, Lokesh Ahirwar, was playing when he slipped into the narrow hole around 11 am at Kherkhedi Pathar village under Lateri tehsil in the district, the official said. After being alerted by the villagers, a rescue team reached the spot and began an operation to safely extricate the child, said Lateri sub-divisional magistrate Harshal Choudhary.

Rescuers are keeping eye on the boy

An oxygen pipe has been lowered into the borewell and rescuers are keeping an eye on the trapped boy through a night-vision device, Vidisha Collector Umashankar Bhargava said.

NDRF, SDRH join rescue operation

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been pressed into service to rescue the boy, said the official.

A camera was lowered into the borewell to track the boy's condition better, he added. Senior officials, including divisional commissioner Malsingh Bhaydiya and inspector general (IG) Irshad Wali, also reached the spot around 7 pm to supervise the rescue operation.

(with inputs from PTI)

