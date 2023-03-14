Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: 5-year-old boy rescued from borewell after 8 hours of operation dies during treatment

The 5-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district was rescued after 8 hours of operation by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) died during the treatment.

The boy had fallen into a 15-feet deep borewell at the Kopardi village, Karjat tehsil. As many as, five NDRF teams were at teh site to rescue the boy.

According to the NDRF officials, the boy fell into the borewell at around 4 pm. "The boy is trapped at a depth of 15 feet. A rescue operation is on and an ambulance and other medical aid have been kept ready at the spot," they said.

As per the police, the boy, son of a sugarcane worker, may have fallen into the defunct borewell while playing.

