Chunav Manch: Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses confidence in BJP's return to power | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks during Chunav Manch.

Chunav Manch: With the electoral battlefield fully set in Madhya Pradesh, political parties have fortified their fortresses and sharpened their arrows as the state gears up for a crucial electoral showdown. The Election Commission has officially announced the election schedule, with voting set for November 17 and the results to be unveiled on December 3. Amid this charged atmosphere, India TV's popular program, Chunav Manch, descended upon the state capital, Bhopal. Here, political leaders and spiritual figures from both major political parties shared their perspectives. Among them was the incumbent Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who presented his report card and expressed confidence in the BJP's return to power.

Chouhan emphasised the BJP's commitment to Madhya Pradesh's development over the past 18 years. He underlined the party's view of the public as an extended family and the chief minister as the family head responsible for addressing the family's shortcomings. He stressed that the state currently has a "double engine" government, indicating the BJP's presence at both the state and national levels, and he expressed his trust in the Madhya Pradesh electorate to bless the double engine government once again.

Chouhan went on to discuss the government's focus on individual citizens. He cited the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, an initiative that aimed to empower women and render them self-reliant. The scheme has liberated women from dependency and empowered them to manage their own expenses.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's vision for Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), kicked off the discussion by outlining his vision for the state. He stressed the significance of the BJP's policies and principles that have been instrumental in fostering Madhya Pradesh's growth over the years. Chouhan highlighted his government's commitment to ensuring the welfare and prosperity of the state's residents.

Also read | Chunav Manch: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra slams Congress, accuses party of plundering public

Also read | Chunav Manch: BJP Madhya Pradesh chief VD Sharma reveals reason for fielding central ministers, MPs in polls