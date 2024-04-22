Rahul Gandhi hostage of Leftist ideology, BJP will sweep Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday (April 22) exuded confidence in the NDA crossing the 400 seats mark in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will sweep all 29 seats in the state. He also lashed out at Congress and said that the people have made up their mind to reject the grand old party. The senior BJP leader claimed that Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, has become “hostage” of leftist ideology.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Shivraj said that the BJP will win Chhindwara, a Congress stronghold where Kamal Nath was a five-time MP and then his son Nakul Nath is the sitting MP. The BJP has fielded Vivek Sahu from the seat opposite to Nakul Nath in 2024.

“BJP will win in Chhindwara also by a big margin. The public has made up its mind to reject Congress. In opposition to BJP, Congress has become anti-Ram. Rahul Gandhi has become a hostage of leftist ideology. Congress is being run by leaders who ran away out of fear of defeat,” he said.

Shivraj on his candidature from Vidisha

Talking about his candidature from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat after being scrapped of his chief ministership after last year’s Assembly polls, Shivraj said that the people have relationship with him, not because of his position but because of his service to them.

“Whether I am CM or a worker, my method of work will remain the same. Vidisha has been my political workplace. Service to the public is worship of God. The power to rely on Sanatan is on one side. The hostages of the Left who are destroying Sanatan are on the other side. The public has faith in the work of Prime Minister Modi. The public's relationship is not with my position, but with me,” he said.

Shivraj on not being CM again

Describing CM Mohan Yadav as his “younger brother”, Shivraj said that he has no regrets that he was not made the chief minister again and stressed that he has continued to work for the people “even without the post of CM”.

“I have no regrets about not being the chief minister. I am working for the public even without the post of CM. Current Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is like my younger brother. Consultations continue with Mohan Yadav. Mohan Yadav is doing good work as CM. BJP is going to win all 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

“I have no personal ambitions, public service is my only aim. People's love will take BJP beyond 400,” the BJP leader added.

Vidisha will go to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. The results of the seven-phased general elections will be declared on June 4.

