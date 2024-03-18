PM Modi hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakti' remark, says 'I accept the challenge...' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 18) addressed an election rally in Telangana's Jagtial. The Prime Minister said that the wave of the BJP is increasing in Telangana day by day. The Prime Minister took on the Opposition over corruption and dynastic politics and said that they have been involved in the country's biggest scams.

"Support for the BJP is increasing for the BJP in Telangana. As May 13 is coming closer, the wave of BJP in Telangana is sweeping the Congress and BRS," he said.

PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark

The Prime Minister hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark and said, "INDI alliance has said that their fight is against Shakti. For me, every mother is a form of Shakti. I pray you as Shakti. I am a worshipper of Bharat Mata. I accept the challenge of the INDI alliance who have announced to finish this Shakti."

Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday at a rally in Shivaji Park in Mumbai, had raised concerns about the operation of EVMs, using the Hindi word 'Shakti' to emphasize the Opposition's struggle against the might of the state.

"There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hindi. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul Gandhi said in an address in Mumbai.

PM Modi "guaranteed" the people of Telangana that he would take action against those involved in looting the people of the state.

"I give the guarantee to the people of Telangana that I will not leave the people looting the state. The dynastic parties have only come to politics to loot the people," he said.