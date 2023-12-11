Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla to be new Deputy CMs of Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : X BJP leaders Rajendra Shukla (L) and Jagdish Devda (R)

Madhya Pradesh new Deputy CMs: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced newly elected MLAs Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla as the new Deputy CMs of Madhya Pradesh. The decision was taken in the legislative party meeting conducted in Bhopal today in the presence of the central observers--Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha head K Laxman and Secretary Asha Lakra.

In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Jagdish Devda won the Malhargarh constituency by 59,024 votes. He defeated Independent candidate Shyamlal Jokchand. Before the 2023 polls, Jagdish Devda won three consecutive elections from the Malhargarh constituency in 2008, 2013 and 2018. Jagdish Devda represented the Suwasara constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1990, 1993 and 2003.

While Rajendra Shukla won his first Assembly election in 2003 from Rewa by defeating Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Lekhan Singh Patel with a margin of 56,208 votes.

Who is new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister?

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mohan Yadav has been picked as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Yadav will replace Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister of state. He will be the first ‘Yadav’ chief minister of the BJP.

Yadav became an MLA for the first time in 2013 from the Ujjain Dakshin seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat.

