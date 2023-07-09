Defamation case against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over controversial post on former RSS chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is in trouble after the Indore police registered a case against him for allegedly sharing a controversial post on social media about former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief MS Golwalkar, an official said on Sunday. The case was filed following a complaint lodged by local lawyer and RSS worker Rajesh Joshi.

Golwalkar was the longest-serving RSS chief and was at the helm of the organisation from 1940-73.

The FIR against Singh was registered on Saturday night under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), said the official from Tukoganj police station.

'Singh shared post to incite people'

Joshi in his complaint alleged that Singh shared a controversial poster on Facebook featuring the name and picture of Golwalkar, popularly known as "Guruji" to incite people by creating conflict among Dalits, backward classes, Muslims and Hindus. The complaint alleges that Singh's post on Golwalkar allegedly hurt the religious beliefs of Sangh workers and the entire Hindu community.

In a statement, a local Sangh official said that Singh's social media post about Golwalkar was false and unwarranted. It was aimed to tarnish the image of the organisation.

Singh on Saturday tweeted a picture of a page carrying several controversial comments quoted to the former RSS head. Golwalkar was quoted as saying that he would rather live under British rule than have equal rights given to Dalits, backwards and Muslims. Some other controversial comments were also attributed to him.

Following the post, senior RSS functionary and its publicity department head Sunil Ambekar accused the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister of posting a "photoshopped" image and stated that the allegations were baseless and intended to cause social disharmony. He said that he never made such remarks. Ambekar emphasised that Golwalkar's life was dedicated to eliminating social discrimination.