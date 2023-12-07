Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya takes a U-turn, blackens EVM posters instead of his face in MP

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya gets black 'tika' on his face, smears black ink on posters showing EVM after Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress party MLA Phool Singh Baraiya, who vowed to blacken his face if BJP won 50 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, took a U-turn and applied a symbolic black 'tika' (Tilak) on his face during an anti-Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) protest in Bhopal. He also smeared black ink on posters showing EVM.

Ahead of the November 17 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Baraiya told reporters, "If BJP wins even 50 seats in 2023 elections, then he will blacken his face with his own hands in front of the Raj Bhavan, this is his pledge."

After the BJP's victory, Baraiya's video about his pledge went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, when he was asked about his vow, Baraiya said let alone blackening his face, he was even ready to colour it red with blood to save the Constitution, country and democracy. He then announced that he would blacken his face himself at 2 pm in front of the Raj Bhavan on December 7. Baraiya represents Bhander seat in Datia district.

Not only his face, but Phool Singh Baraiya was also seen smearing black ink on the posters showing EVMs.

During Thursday's protest, Phool Singh Baraiya got a black 'tika' applied on his face by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. However, instead of putting black ink on his face, he smeared the black ink on the Electronic Voting Machine.

However, when Digvijaya Singh was asked whether Phool Singh Baraiya smeared black ink on his face, the senior Congress leader said, "Unka muh kaala nahi hua hai, unko toh teeka laga hai taaki koi nazar na lage unpe..." (His face has not been blackened, but it's a black 'tilak' (mark) so that no body puts an evil eye on him).

"Baraiya is a man of commitment, but I stopped him (from blackening his own face) as his prediction proved to be right because in the counting of postal ballots, they (BJP) got less than 50 seats," Digvijaya Singh added.

"Therefore, there is no need for him to blacken his face. Instead, BJP should blacken its own face for the way it has murdered democracy," Singh said.

The former chief minister was apparently referring to the Congress' allegation of the BJP tampering with the EVMs to win the elections. Both Baraiya and Singh also blackened the placard of an EVM on the occasion.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP registered a mamoth victory and won 163 seats out of a total 230. The Congress was able to win 66 seats while one seat was won by Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP.

Polling in the state on 230 Assembly seats was held on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3, along with the results of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

