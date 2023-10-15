Chunav Manch: Shivraj Singh Chouhan is most popular leader in MP, says Prahlad Patel on BJP CM candidate

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Prahlad Patel at Chunav Manch

While speaking on India TV Chunav Manch in Bhopal on Monday, Union Minister Prahlad Patel said the Congress was creating the wrong perception around the chief minister candidate in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to adopt a 'collective leadership' strategy in all five state elections.

Backing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister asserted Chouhan is the most popular leader in Madhya Pradesh.

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Patel said the former Congress president wants to weaken the society.

Patel questioned the integrity and transparency of the governance during Kamal Nath's tenure, alleging the 'Chhindwara model' is a model of corruption. The Union Minister targeted Congress leader Kamal Nath saying he never wants a debate on development works done in the BJP regime but only raises non-relevant issues.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo Assembly polls on November 17 (Friday) for 230 seats. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3 (Sunday).

