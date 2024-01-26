Madhya Pradesh: Fifty-eight children fall sick after eating meal in Rewa

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The children were rushed to the local community health center.

In a shocking incident, as many as 58 students fell sick after consuming a meal following the Republic Day function at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, an official said on Friday. The condition of most of them was stable while one girl has been admitted to a government hospital here, he said.

The children were served poori-sabzi and laddoos after the flag-hoisting ceremony at the school, located at Peadri in Sirmaur area, said district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr K L Namdeo. Many of them began to feel uneasy with some complaining of vomiting and loose motions, he said.

The children were rushed to the local community health center. As the condition of one of the girls turned serious, she was taken to the Government Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa where she was undergoing treatment, Dr Namdeo said.

The condition of the remaining children was stable and a team of doctors from Kusha Bhau Thakre District Hospital and Government Shyam Shah Medical College has been called up to provide better treatment, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

