Friday, August 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: At least 50 students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in govt school in Durga Park area

Delhi: At least 50 students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in govt school in Durga Park area

According to the information, the incident was reported from a government school in Delhi's Durga Park area.

Reported By : Bhaskar Mishra Edited By : Anurag Roushan
New Delhi
Updated on: August 25, 2023 20:17 IST
Delhi mid-day meal
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Delhi school

As many as 50 students have fallen sick after consuming mid-day meals at a government school in New Delhi on Friday. According to the information, the incident was reported from a government school in Delhi's Durga Park area.

The health of students started deteriorating after drinking soya milk in the mid-day meal. Following this, they were immediately taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. According to the Delhi government, all students are stable now. 

Show cause notice to the mid-day meal provider

As the incident came to light, the Delhi government issued a show cause notice to the mid-day meal provider and asked for a reply within 24 hours. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government also said that strict action will be taken against those who are at fault. The government further said that a warning has been issued to all mid-day meal providers in the national capital. 

More details are awaited...

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh: 14 children fall sick after eating mid-day meal in government school in Korba district

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News