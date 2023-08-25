Delhi: At least 50 students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in govt school in Durga Park area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Delhi school

As many as 50 students have fallen sick after consuming mid-day meals at a government school in New Delhi on Friday. According to the information, the incident was reported from a government school in Delhi's Durga Park area.

The health of students started deteriorating after drinking soya milk in the mid-day meal. Following this, they were immediately taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. According to the Delhi government, all students are stable now.

Show cause notice to the mid-day meal provider

As the incident came to light, the Delhi government issued a show cause notice to the mid-day meal provider and asked for a reply within 24 hours. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government also said that strict action will be taken against those who are at fault. The government further said that a warning has been issued to all mid-day meal providers in the national capital.

More details are awaited...

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh: 14 children fall sick after eating mid-day meal in government school in Korba district