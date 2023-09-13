Bihar: 50 children fall sick after consuming mid-day meal, students complain they found chameleon in food

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Bihar: Around 50 school children have fallen sick after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting allegedly after consuming mid-day meal at a primary school in Dumra Block of Sitamarhi district. The incident took place on Tuesday.

The children were referred to Sadar Hospital.

After check-up, doctor said that all the children were stable.

Dr Sudha Jha from Sadar Hospital said, "They (students) have complained that a chameleon was found in the mid-day meal. They had consumed the same food. All the children here are stable and symptom-free. We have kept them under observation. Everything is normal now. Their parents are with them. There is nothing to worry about."

ALSO READ | Bihar: Govt orders display of MMGAY logo on houses built under scheme

ALSO READ | Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023 OUT at csbc.bih.nic.in, Check CSBC Police Constable exam schedule