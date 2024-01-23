35-year-old Army personnel dies of heart attack while playing cricket in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

Tikamgarh: A 36-year-old Army personnel, who was on leave, died of a heart attack while playing cricket in the Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred on Sunday in Marguva village.

Dr Yogesh Yadav of the district hospital said the man died after suffering a heart attack.

'Complained of chest pain'

The man has been identified as Lance Naik Vinod Banskar. "Banskar had gone to play cricket in neighbouring village Birau on Sunday afternoon, where he complained of chest pain," said his elder brother Jagdish Banskar.

Following the heart attack while playing cricket, the Army personnel was taken to Tikamgarh's district hospital by his family members, where he later that night succumbed to death, said his brother.

Vinod, who was posted in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was on leave at the time of the incident and was expected to return to duty in the first week of February, according to his brother.

Silent heart attack symptoms:

Persistent and unexplained fatigue during routine activities might signal a silent heart attack, indicating compromised heart function.

Sudden breathlessness without physical exertion could be a sign of reduced heart function affecting oxygen intake.

Mild, intermittent discomfort in the arms, neck, jaw, or back may be a sign, even without prominent chest pain.

Persistent nausea, coupled with lightheadedness or dizziness, could signify compromised heart function affecting blood pressure.

Unrelated to the environment or exertion, profuse sweating may indicate stress on the heart, warranting immediate attention.

This tragic incident highlights the need for awareness about silent heart attacks and the importance of timely medical intervention, especially among the younger population.

