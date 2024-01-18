Video: IAS aspirant suffers heart attack during civil services coaching class in Indore, dies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Teen suffers heart attack during civil services coaching class

Heartbreaking footage In a heart-wrenching incident at a coaching institute in Bhawarkua, Indore, an 18-year-old aspirant, Raja from Sagar district, lost his life due to a sudden heart attack. Raja, who had relocated to Indore for MPPSC exam preparations, collapsed during a lecture at the coaching class, and the entire sequence was captured by CCTV cameras. The CCTV footage revealed Raja sitting among his classmates, seemingly normal, until he experienced sudden discomfort and severe chest pain. In a matter of seconds, he collapsed from his chair, leaving his friends in shock. Despite the swift efforts of his batch mates rushing him to the hospital, Raja was declared dead upon arrival.

Investigation initiated

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. This tragic event marks the fourth instance in Indore recently, raising concerns about the prevalence of "silent heart attacks" among young individuals.

Silent heart attack symptoms:

Persistent and unexplained fatigue during routine activities might signal a silent heart attack, indicating compromised heart function.

Sudden breathlessness without physical exertion could be a sign of reduced heart function affecting oxygen intake.

Mild, intermittent discomfort in the arms, neck, jaw, or back may be a sign, even without prominent chest pain.

Persistent nausea, coupled with lightheadedness or dizziness, could signify compromised heart function affecting blood pressure.

Unrelated to the environment or exertion, profuse sweating may indicate stress on the heart, warranting immediate attention.

This tragic incident highlights the need for awareness about silent heart attacks and the importance of timely medical intervention, especially among the younger population.