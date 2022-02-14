Vastu Tips: You will get benefit if you put pictures of these colors in the house

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

In everyone's homes, there are different types of pictures of different colours according to their choice. According to Vastu Shastra, the pictures placed in the house also have a great effect on the remembers living in it. Therefore, keeping this in mind for each room in the house, a picture of different colour should be applied.

If a picture of a colour related to nature is placed in the rooms of the house, then it can become the reason for the arrival of many golden opportunities like business, studies, money gain for the members of the house. If a picture of red or pink colour is placed in the bedroom, then love and trust remain between husband and wife. The scope for conflict is reduced.

Apart from this, it is good to put a picture of light grey or light blue colour in the study room. This keeps the mind of the children engaged in studies and they feel pleasant after seeing the picture. Whereas, orange or purple colour should be painted in the children's bedroom.