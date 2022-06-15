Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Putting a picture of parrot in your house will help erase all the defects. Know how

Vastu Tips: Vastu Shastra has a lot of importance in our life. Correct knowledge of Vastu brings happiness and peace to your life. Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Indu Prakash, how all the defects will be erased by putting a picture of a parrot. The picture of the parrot should be kept in the north direction of the house. Putting a picture of a parrot in this direction not only increases the interest of the child in studies but also increases his memory.

By doing this, he is able to make good use of his abilities. Actually, by putting a picture of a green parrot in this direction, the defect of the north direction ends. North is the direction of Mercury and Mercury is the planet of your tongue, your behaviour, your mind and your beauty.

The position of Mercury in the horoscope decides how you speak, how you behave, your personality and your intelligence. When the planet Mercury is moving angrily with you, then there is a fault in the north direction also. Because the north is the direction of Mercury and green is considered to be his favourite colour.

Therefore, children whose mind is more restless, and who are not able to pay much attention to their studies, should put a picture of a green parrot in the north direction of their room. Apart from this, keep in mind that while studying, the child's face should be towards the north direction.