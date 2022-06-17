Vastu Tips: Lighting a candle in this direction brings happiness and prosperity to the house

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips

Learn about candles in Vastu Shastra today. Candles have a very special significance in Chinese Vastu. There are many different types of candles available in the market nowadays. Candles of different colors in different styles look very beautiful in the house. It adds to the atmosphere of the house and makes it pleasant.

Lighting candles keep the energy balance in the house. They remove negative energy and convert it into positive energy. It is said that the energy released from the candles cuts off the negative energy, which increases the positive energy on its own.

But special care should be taken when choosing the place to light candles. Burning candles in the east, north-east and south direction of the house leads to happiness and prosperity in the house.