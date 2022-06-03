Vastu Tips: Know importance & direction of placing a picture of seven horses at home and office

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJISHA_ART Vastu Tips

Highlights Horse is a symbol of strength and energy

Picture of seven horses brings positive energy

It also increases the speed of your work

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash shares the significance and the correct way of putting a picture of seven horses in the house or office. To get success and progress in life, if some measures as mentioned in Vastu Shastra are adopted, then it can bring about significant positive changes in our lives. That is why today we are talking about putting a picture or statue of running horses at home or office.

If you are worried about your career, if you feel that despite doing everything, you are not stable in one place or if you need motivation to move forward in life, then definitely put a picture of horses running in the house .

The horse is a symbol of strength and energy. On seeing the picture of the horse, the laziness goes away and energy is absorbed inside, but keep in mind that the horse in the picture should be running and that too in the front.