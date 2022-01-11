Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while giving job interview, you will get success

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Many times, despite having many talents, you are left behind in the interview and you lose the job. If things are done according to Vastu Shastra, then it can be beneficial. Some measures have been told in Vastu Shastra, by following which a person can get benefit in getting a job. Today we will tell you what things to keep in mind when you go for a job interview so that you can get success.

While going for a job interview, keep a red handkerchief or any red coloured cloth in your pocket or you can also wear a red coloured shirt. Red colour enhances good luck, but keep in mind that this red colour should not be too flamboyant. Put a big mirror on the wall towards the north. By keeping a mirror in this direction, you will start getting better job opportunities and will start getting positive results in the interview. While leaving the house for the interview, first of all, keep your right foot outside and worship Lord Ganesha before leaving the house. This will give you progress.