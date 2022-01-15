Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Keep the vault in THIS direction of house, you will get success and prosperity

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the safe or vault in the house where you keep your money. The vault is very important for everyone as it stores the hard-earned money, so it is also important to consider the right direction to place it in the house without any Vastu dosh. Many times it happens that no matter how much money you earn, still there is never stays with you in the locker. To avoid this problem, it is very important to keep them safe in the right direction.

According to Vastu shastra, keep the vault either on the south side of the wall so that its face opens towards the north or in the west direction so that it will open towards the east.

According to the scriptures, Lord Kuber stays in the north direction and Indra Dev in the east direction. Opening the door of the vault in both these directions will increase money and there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family as well. But keep in mind that the safe should never face the south direction because this direction is the direction of Yama and opening the vault in this direction means inviting troubles