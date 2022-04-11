Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Shastra: Building toilets in THIS direction hinders the progress of your child

Vastu Tips: In Vastu Shastra, special care has been taken of the toilet. In which direction will the toilet be built? First of all, let's start in the east direction. Building a toilet in the east can disturb the pace of your life. Your older child's growth may get hampered and you may have to face problems related to your feet. The road to progress can be blocked.

Building a toilet in the east can lead to stagnation in life and as the stagnant water gets rotten, one feels boredom in life. Toilets in this direction can have a bad effect on our feet and every day between 5 and 7 in the morning we may have to face the unwanted position.

If for some reason there is a toilet in the east direction of your house, then using bamboo on the roof of the toilet can reduce the inauspicious effects of Vastu.