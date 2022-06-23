Vastu Rules for watering Tulsi plant: NEVER do these things while offering jal to Tulsi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Rules for watering Tulsi plant

Vastu Rules for watering Tulsi plant: Tulsi plant is given great importance in Hinduism and it is like a god as Tulsi has been given the status of Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth. Obviously, if there is any financial problem going on in your life, then worshipping the Tulsi plant in the form of Goddess Lakshmi and taking measures related to Tulsi will definitely benefit you. But before that, you need to know what are the main rules about Tulsi as mentioned in Vastu and Astrology.

If you do not have a Tulsi plant in your house and you want to plant it in your house, then the best time to plant a Tulsi plant in the house is the month of Kartik. Tulsi is considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi and it is said that if you bring a Tulsi plant into the house and plant it in the month of Kartik, then Goddess Lakshmi also comes to the house.