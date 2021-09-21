Vastu Tips: For growth in business, your head should always face THIS direction

Follow us on Image Source : PEXEL.COM Vasu Tips: For growth in business, your head should always face THIS direction

Know about the directions from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. Every direction is believed to be related to some energy. The direction of doing any work reflects our success. Know about some such works.

While working in a shop or office, his head should always face the north direction. This always leads to success in work and growth in business. While studying, it is considered best if the students face the east direction. The rest can also be read by facing north or west.

While preparing food, such arrangement should be made that the face of the cook should be towards east or north-east direction. Due to this, the health of the cook always remains good. Also, the direction of the mouth of the eater should also be in the east or north direction. Due to this, the energy available to the body gets completely.