Vastu Tips: Use these colours for drawing room to enhance the interiors

Colours have their own importance in every corner of the house, but if these colours are done according to the Vastu, then it gives very positive and amazing results. Today in Vastu Shastra, know about the colour of the living room, where we can sit and talk to others and have a sip of tea. The living or drawing room is a very important place because when a guest or someone from the neighbourhood comes into the house, they are seated here with a conversation and having a good time.

Therefore, while choosing the colour in the living room, you should also take care of the likes or dislikes of others. Such colours should be used in the room which will enhance the interior of the room. White, pink, yellow, cream, light brown colour or light blue colour should be chosen for the drawing-room. Hope you will get benefits by adopting these Vastu Tips.

