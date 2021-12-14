Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vastu Tips: Take care of these things to avoid bad luck in house

In Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the things that can help you get rid of troubles and bad luck in the house.

First, about keeping the broom near or behind the vault. The vault or cupboard in which you keep your money or capital and if you keep a broom behind it, it is not at all right. By doing this, there is a loss of money. Apart from this, keeping a medicine box in the kitchen is also not good. This affects the health of family members. Their health is constantly fluctuating.

The bathroom and toilet doors in the house should not be left open, unnecessarily. Shut the door immediately after using them. Otherwise, there is a continuous loss of money in the home and business.