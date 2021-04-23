Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Put candles in THIS direction of children's room to increase concentration

Today in Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about putting candles in the children's room. By lighting a candle in the eastern, north-eastern or southern part of the children's room, children get attracted towards studies and feel like studying. At the same time, their intellectual capacity increases. Till now Acharya Indu Prakash has talked about the places where you can put candles, but there are some places where candles should not be lit.

Candles should not be placed in the northern corner of the house. Placing candles in this direction hinders the arrival of money, which can worsen the economic situation. Also, candles should not be placed in the north-west direction. Placing a candle here causes disturbance among the family members and bring a feeling of jealousy towards each other.