Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Plant Tulsi plant in north-east direction

Vastu Shastra plays an important role in deciding the location of your house as well as the items placed inside your house. Not only does it help in aligning good vibes with the directions of your furniture and doors but guides us on the rules where few things should and shouldn’t be kept at one’s abode. People love decorating their homes with pictures and portraits of various things, plants like tulsi etc. However, is your positioning of keeping plants is wrong then this habit may not always result in your benefit.

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the directions which are considered auspicious to keep the Tulsi plant. According to Vastu Shastra, the ideal location to plant a Tulsi or Basil plant is North-East or East. You can also place it in the central part of the house. These directions are considered auspicious and also bring positive energy.

It should be taken care not to place Tulsi in the south direction as this can lead to a negative atmosphere. Therefore, it is important to keep directions in mind while planting Tulsi.

Also Read: Horoscope July 27: Good day for Scorpio people to invest in property, know about other zodiac signs