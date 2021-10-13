Vastu Tips: On Mahaashtami, keep these things in mind while Kanya Puja

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SAMACHARWALA_ Representative image

In Vastu Shastra today, know about Kumarika bhojan on the day of Maha Ashtami from Acharya Indu Prakash. The law of Kumarika food has been told in the Niyanasindhu and Durgacharan method. There are five parts of Kumari food - first washing the hands and feet of the girls who have come, then applying tika on their foreheads, neerajan, feeding them, giving them dakshina and getting blessings from them.

According to Vastu Shastra, a proper direction is prescribed for all these works. According to it, girls should be offered Arghya and Paadya facing east. Neerajan should be done by facing south-east. The teeka should be applied facing north-east. They should be given food by facing them. the dakshna should be given facing upwards, to receive blessings one should be facing downwards i.e. looking towards the earth.

In this way, by doing all the work according to the right direction, the auspicious results of Vastu are obtained will happiness and bliss all around.