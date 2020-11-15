Image Source : PIXABY Vastu Tips: Never place broom in north-east direction at home, it attracts negative energy

In Vastu Shastra we will talk about broom. Just as everything has its own different importance in the house, in the same way the broom in the house also has its own different importance. The broom not only cleanses the dirt, but it also brings happiness and prosperity by removing the negativity from inside the house. The broom is considered a symbol of Lakshmi According to Vastu Shastra, while the right direction of the broom removes negativity and brings happiness and prosperity, any wrong thing related to the broom brings many troubles. According to Vastu Shastra it is considered good to choose the south west angle or the west direction to keep the broom. Keeping the broom in this direction does not spread negative energy, whereas the broom should never be placed in the north-east direction.