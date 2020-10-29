Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KOLWZANDESIGN Vastu Tips: Never buy mirrors of THIS type to avoid negativity at home

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about some special things to keep in mind while choosing a mirror. When people go to buy a mirror, they only pay attention to its texture or appearance. While these things also matter, there are many other things that should be taken care of while buying a mirror for the house.

When purchasing a mirror, one must keep in mind that the corners of the glass should not be sharp or pointed. Also, the mirror should not be too much embossed or pressed from its frame. Also, when looking at your face in it, the face should not look blurred, skewed or longer or shorter than normal.

Such mirrors harm your talent and disrupt the flow of negative energy. Apart from all this, when buying a mirror, attention should also be paid to the color of its frame.

