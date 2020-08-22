Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FELLOWYOEL Vastu Tips: Make changes in your signature to get rid of financial instability

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about how a perfect signature can make you financially strong. All your work is related to one signature that you carry your whole life. The role of your signature matters a lot in your financial affairs. A wrong signature can make you lose millions, while a correct signature can make your luck stronger.

If you are also troubled by financial problems, according to Vastu Shastra, by making some changes in your signature, you can get rid of your financial problems easily. According to Vastu, if you make a lot of money but the savings are not even one rupee, then make a straight line under your signature and start putting two points below it. As soon as your savings start to stabilize, increase the number of dots under your signature. But keep in mind, these points cannot be more than 6.

