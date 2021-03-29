Image Source : INDIA TV ARCHIVE Vastu Tips: Know with which colour professionals should play Holi today?

Today is a festival of colors, so today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the colors of your life. Today, on the day of Holi, with what color should the professionals play Holi, so that they get maximum profit in their work, today we will discuss it. First of all the discussion is red, red color is the color of Bhoomi Putra Mars, so all the people working in the land-related mining area, property dealers, builders, civil engineers, etc. should play Holi with red color.

On the other hand the green color represents Mercury and is the god of Buddha, wisdom and speech. Therefore, it will be auspicious for musicians, composers, businessmen, teachers, lawyers, students, writers, computer software and hardware engineers to play Holi in green color. Apart from this, the yellow color represents the Guru and the Guru financially affects the trade related to gold, silver and food grains.

Therefore, people associated with all these works should play Holi in yellow color. The blue color represents Saturn. Therefore, it will be very auspicious for actors, artists, computer professionals, plastics, oilpants, iron businessmen and politicians to play Holi in blue color.