Image Source : INSTAGARM/_____DR.PSYCHO Vastu Tips: Know why it is forbidden to keep statue of 'Laughing Buddha' in kitchen and these places

Yesterday in Vastu Shastra, we told you about the idol of Laughing Buddha and why it should be kept at the main door. Today, Acharya Indu Prakash, while further talking about the same, said that the statue of Laughing Buddha should be placed at a height of at least 30 inches in front of the main gate. The ideal height for keeping it should be more than 30 inches and less than half thirty-two inches. The nose of the idol should be equal to the fingers of both the hands of the planet Swami, that is, at least eight fingers and the maximum height should be equal to one and a quarter of a hand with the measurement of the house owner's hand.

The face of the statue placed in front of the main gate should be in front of the main gate so that as soon as the gates open, the same idol is seen first. Keep in mind that the statue of Laughing Buddha should not be kept in the kitchen, dining room, or bedroom. Also, it should not be worshiped.