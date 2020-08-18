Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THETRAVELINGSHINTOIST Vastu tips: Know which color candle should be lit in which direction

According to Vastu Shastra, the direction in which you should light the candles is very important. Every direction has a specific color which is very auspicious. Acharya Indu Prakash has already shared that red color candles are very beneficial if placed in the south direction. Now, talking about the other directions, green color is said to be auspicious for the east direction. Green colored candles should be placed in the east direction as it keeps the pace of life and helps you progress.

Apart from this, it is considered good to have white-colored candles in the west direction and black colored candles in the north direction. Lighting white colored candles in the corner of the northwest direction and lighting yellow-colored candles in the southwest direction are also very beneficial. For the northeast direction, white-colored candles are the most appropriate. While it is good to light green colored candles in the corner of south-east direction.

By choosing colors according to the directions and placing the candles gives auspicious results.

