Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELIOTT_34 Vastu Tips: Light candles of THIS color if children feel scared while studying

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about placing candles in the children's room and its benefits. If your child is afraid while studying, due to which he cannot concentrate in his studies and keeps repeating the same mistakes, then to remove his fear, light a red candle in the south direction of his study room and let the candle burn till the time he continues studying.

The south direction is related to fire and fire is related to the red color. Therefore, only red-colored candles should be lit in the south direction. The child will not have any kind of fear and he will be able to concentrate well in studies.

If you want to place candles in other directions also, then you should choose the right colors according to the Vastu shastra.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage