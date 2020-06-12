Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LETSGOBIO Vastu Tips: Know the right direction for installing fountain at home

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about getting a fountain or a waterfall inside the house. Some people do not have space for the garden areas outside in their homes, in this situation, they like to decorate their house with little fountains and showpieces that are related to nature. According to Vastu shastra, one can have a fountain installed in the drawing-room of the house but it is very important to keep in mind the direction.

The north-east direction should be chosen for installing fountains inside the house. With this, the chances of getting promoted always remain open in the family. Water is also one of the five elements of the earth. Keeping balance in all of these is very important for the development of life and fountain in the house promotes the water element.

Also, according to Vastu Shastra, the fountain should always be flowing because the stopped fountain causes economic loss. Seeing the flowing water, the person who enters the house with stress also becomes happy and there remains positive energy in the house.

The fountain should be installed in such a way that its water flows in the direction of your house. Its water should never be in the outward direction of the house otherwise, the happiness that comes in the house will go back. The direction of water also determines good luck and success. Therefore, in order to protect the family members or family business from bad eyesight of people, a picture or show-piece related to water should be put in the corridor or balcony.

