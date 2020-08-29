Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEETTHEMCLEANS Vastu Tips: Keeping the house clean and tidy brings positive energy

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the disadvantages or negative effects to having things scattered around in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, everything has its own direction and there is a way to keep it, but many times things we tend to leave the things lying randomly here and there in the house. If some things are scattered on the table, then other things are lying under the mattress of the bed.

According to Vastu Shastra, nothing should be left scattered in the house. Everything should be kept in its good place. For example, by ensuring a place for newspapers, they should be gathered there and not left where you sit and read it. Similarly, instead of leaving every little thing here and there, it should be kept at a proper place in the house. This brings positive energy in the house and keeps the mind happy.

