Vastu Tips: Keeping the floor red in north-east direction is auspicious for business growth

According to Vaastu Shastra, elements like floor, walls, door, rooms, and the direction of all these and etc., is what makes house a home. Whatever that goes inside the house, like choice of door material, color paint for the walls, water outlets etc., is responsible for the positive or negative energy. If you are one of those who are looking to improve their business, Acharya Indu Prakash suggests that you keep the floor red in north-east direction.

If it is not possible for you to do this, then you can place a red colored carpet on the floor in the southeast direction. By doing this, heat will remain in your life and your business will grow a lot. So progress will only progress in your life.

